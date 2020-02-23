Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 48,387 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,702 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of First Busey worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUSE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Busey by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in First Busey by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

BUSE stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.91 million. First Busey had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

