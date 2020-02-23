Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 53,028 Shares of PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,028 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of PCSB Financial worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 10.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after buying an additional 62,784 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCSB opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.58 million, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. PCSB Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCSB shares. TheStreet raised shares of PCSB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

