Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,868 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 691.9% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 53,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 46,817 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $211.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $257.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.40.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,094.28% and a negative return on equity of 766.88%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $388,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,439.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $314.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, National Securities cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

