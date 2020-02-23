Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,747 Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,747 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Myokardia worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYOK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Myokardia by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

MYOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $66.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $61.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.09. Myokardia Inc has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $78.28.

In other news, insider Jake Bauer sold 21,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,383,689.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,742.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $325,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,907,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,828 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,362 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

