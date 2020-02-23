Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.54.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visteon from $106.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Visteon by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Visteon by 588.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VC stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.92. Visteon has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.00 million. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

