Visteon (NYSE:VC) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Visteon (NYSE:VC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VC. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visteon from $106.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.54.

Shares of Visteon stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.05. 713,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,943. Visteon has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.92.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Visteon by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Visteon by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,649,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

