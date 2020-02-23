Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.58 and its 200-day moving average is $143.19. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $109.19 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 26.38%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

