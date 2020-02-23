W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

