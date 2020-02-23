Wagerr Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,604.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Wagerr token can now be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and $4,604.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wagerr Token Profile

WGR is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 207,648,882 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,269,268 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

