Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $15,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huber Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 60.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $51.45 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $71.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

