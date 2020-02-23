Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 2.2% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $194,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Walt Disney by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $643,745,000 after buying an additional 735,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $101,844,000. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.97. 7,720,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,970,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.37. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $253.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

