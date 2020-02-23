Waltonchain Reaches Market Cap of $31.63 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00005555 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Coinnest, Allbit and OKEx. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $31.63 million and $2.71 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.06 or 0.02737882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00097342 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,515,691 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, LATOKEN, Binance, Huobi, Kucoin, Cobinhood, OKEx, Allbit, COSS, Coinnest, HitBTC and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

