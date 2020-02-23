Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.21% of Watsco worth $14,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Watsco by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Watsco by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,602,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,684,000 after buying an additional 95,549 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Markel Corp raised its stake in Watsco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 387,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,808,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.83.

NYSE:WSO opened at $168.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.20 and a 200-day moving average of $172.06. Watsco Inc has a 52 week low of $136.45 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.46%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.