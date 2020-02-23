Wavesbet (WBET) Price Tops $0.0000

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Wavesbet has a market cap of $102,441.00 and approximately $37,471.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wavesbet has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One Wavesbet token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015029 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00192435 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000682 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004618 BTC.

About Wavesbet

WBET is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

