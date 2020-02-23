WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Cap of $51.63 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One WAX token can now be purchased for $0.0495 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Ethfinex, Upbit and Kucoin. WAX has a total market capitalization of $51.63 million and $2.17 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.68 or 0.02956295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00230945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00042950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00144165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002783 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX launched on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,615,900,674 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,043,664,793 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Upbit, Tidex, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, HitBTC, C2CX, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Bithumb and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

