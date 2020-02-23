WBI Investments Inc. Acquires 4,415 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 160.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYH stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.35. 8,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,879. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $183.27 and a 52-week high of $230.89.

