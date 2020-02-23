WBI Investments Inc. Acquires 57,538 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 231.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,538 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 266,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

FHN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. 5,081,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,797. First Horizon National Corp has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. First Horizon National’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.31.

In other First Horizon National news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

