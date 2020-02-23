WBI Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,369 Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.40.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.95. The company had a trading volume of 550,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,145. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.32. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.41.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

