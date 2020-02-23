WBI Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 32,359 Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Metlife by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.23. 5,307,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,826. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

