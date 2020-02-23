WBI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 258.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,209 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 714.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBSS. BidaskClub lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

In related news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $429,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,112.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $492,811.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,109.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBSS stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.18. 28,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,464. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.04 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.81.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $246.42 million during the quarter.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

