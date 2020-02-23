WBI Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 474,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,927. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $34.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank Ozk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

