WBI Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Dana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Dana by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAN traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 900,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,416. Dana Inc has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.29.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Dana had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DAN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

