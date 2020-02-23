WBI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,650 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $82.90. 2,071,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,846. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

