WBI Investments Inc. Grows Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 265.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Aviva PLC increased its position in Amdocs by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 88,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,994 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its position in Amdocs by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 108,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Amdocs by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Amdocs by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Amdocs by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amdocs from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,488. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

