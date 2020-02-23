WBI Investments Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 300.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Landstar System by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 606,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,315,000 after purchasing an additional 101,285 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth $8,119,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 911,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,750,000 after buying an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth $5,134,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 135,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after buying an additional 44,602 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.74.

NASDAQ LSTR traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $110.89. The company had a trading volume of 173,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,536. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.97 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

