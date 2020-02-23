WBI Investments Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42,139 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.89. 2,088,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,238. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $159.96 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $135.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.17.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total transaction of $300,359.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,833.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

