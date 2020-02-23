WBI Investments Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,346 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 3,363 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $74,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,894.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $24.41. 4,801,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,375. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.