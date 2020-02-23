WBI Investments Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,771 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,193 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 55,308 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 30,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,584 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

NYSE CFG traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.61. 3,261,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,350. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $41.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.