WBI Investments Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,824 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 426,793 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,507,000 after purchasing an additional 255,835 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 376.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 145,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,694,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,063,000 after purchasing an additional 120,006 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.52.

LPL Financial stock traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.86. 681,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.01.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 20,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $1,910,886.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,264 shares of company stock valued at $9,101,744. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

