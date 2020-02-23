WBI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 108.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,494 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,978,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,463,000 after purchasing an additional 215,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,210,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,225,000 after purchasing an additional 33,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,079 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,637,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 333,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 37,103 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANF. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

Shares of ANF traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,924. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.82 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.52%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

