WBI Investments Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,431,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,219,894. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. General Motors has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from to in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

