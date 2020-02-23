WBI Investments Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of R. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,265,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,340,000 after acquiring an additional 608,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,337,000 after purchasing an additional 440,942 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $11,562,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ryder System by 443.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 153,302 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on R shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Shares of NYSE R traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.78. 853,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,112. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.96 and a beta of 1.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

