WBI Investments Inc. Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $709,036,000 after purchasing an additional 297,204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,308,000 after acquiring an additional 212,706 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,366,000 after acquiring an additional 511,512 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,258,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,397,000 after acquiring an additional 84,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.06.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.15. 970,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,546. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $113.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

