WBI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 87,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 159,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. 4,789,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,995,954. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.96.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

