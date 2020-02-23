WBI Investments Inc. Purchases 1,698 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 53.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 236.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $401,225.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,088.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,168,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,078. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

PRU traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.60. 2,103,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,016. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $106.39. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.43.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

