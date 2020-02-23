WBI Investments Inc. Raises Position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in H & R Block in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in H & R Block in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in H & R Block by 4,454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in H & R Block by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in H & R Block by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

H & R Block stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,380. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.23. H & R Block Inc has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.90 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. Research analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

