WBI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,478,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,272,782,000 after buying an additional 365,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,317,000 after purchasing an additional 456,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,168,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,428,530,000 after purchasing an additional 43,640 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,358,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $903,091,000 after purchasing an additional 399,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $101.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,333. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $83.78 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.50 and a 200-day moving average of $99.48.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cross Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

