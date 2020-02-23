WBI Investments Inc. Sells 28,262 Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,262 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Chemours worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $10,478,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 1,419.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 486,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 454,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 608,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 429,442 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 337,725 shares during the period. Finally, Anavon Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $5,979,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,039,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.59. Chemours Co has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra raised shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

