WBI Investments Inc. Sells 66,132 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,132 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 943,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,430,000 after buying an additional 488,756 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after buying an additional 53,650 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 137,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

BHE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 183,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,061. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $37.36.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.50 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

