WBI Investments Inc. Sells 97,713 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,275 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 97,713 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Nike by 1.0% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 81,360 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Nike by 10.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its position in Nike by 44.5% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 8,935 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.25. 5,750,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,812,984. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $159.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.54.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

