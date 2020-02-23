WBI Investments Inc. Takes $1.21 Million Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,189,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 451,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 54,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OLN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. 6,419,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,556. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Friday, February 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.46.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

