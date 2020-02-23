WBI Investments Inc. Takes $1.81 Million Position in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of HB Fuller at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FUL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $441,185.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $198,274.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

FUL traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $47.47. 227,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,380. HB Fuller Co has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.88.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $739.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HB Fuller Co will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

