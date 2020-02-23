WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,584 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 342.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 669,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 518,159 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,619,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,723,000 after acquiring an additional 422,630 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,164,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Associated Banc by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 765,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after buying an additional 319,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,357,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ASB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 797,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63. Associated Banc Corp has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $23.83.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

