WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 880,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,035,000 after buying an additional 67,925 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,729.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.77.

Shares of MS traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.42. 29,536,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,017,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

