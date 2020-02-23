WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Yum China by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,709,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,810,000 after purchasing an additional 186,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Yum China by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,408,000 after purchasing an additional 947,056 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Yum China by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,301,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,699 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Yum China by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,740,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,584,000 after purchasing an additional 925,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Yum China by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,588,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Yum China stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $45.87. 2,740,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861,659. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

