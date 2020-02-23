WBI Investments Inc. Trims Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 71,752 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JWN traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $40.54. 1,517,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $48.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

JWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.74.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $135,860.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

