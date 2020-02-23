WBI Investments Inc. Trims Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $36.38. 1,033,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,272. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.64 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

In other news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

