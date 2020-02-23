Webchain (WEB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, Webchain has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Webchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including ChaoEX , BiteBTC, RaisEX and Coinroom. Webchain has a total market capitalization of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00858742 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001866 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Webchain Coin Profile

Webchain is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive. Webchain’s official website is webchain.network.

Webchain Coin Trading

Webchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RaisEX, ChaoEX , STEX, BiteBTC, Coinroom and EscoDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

