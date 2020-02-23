Webcoin Price Up 53.8% This Week (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Webcoin has a total market cap of $108,245.00 and $12,492.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Webcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $13.77, $33.94 and $24.43. During the last seven days, Webcoin has traded 53.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Webcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00048108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00481308 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $652.44 or 0.06581350 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00065442 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027687 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004944 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Webcoin Coin Profile

WEB is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,153,049 coins. The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here. Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday.

Webcoin Coin Trading

Webcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $20.33, $18.94, $33.94, $24.43, $13.77, $50.98, $24.68, $51.55, $10.39, $5.60 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Webcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.