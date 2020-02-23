WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

WEC opened at $102.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.16. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $74.89 and a twelve month high of $103.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,065,000 after purchasing an additional 265,764 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

